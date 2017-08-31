11 years after man shot to death in Grays Hill, his killer is still at large

Eleven years after a 31-year-old man was gunned down while driving in the Grays Hill area, his killer remains at large.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who killed Philip Moultrie. He was shot multiple times on Bruce K. Smalls Drive on August 31, 2006, and died later at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The shots fired at the car he was driving shortly before midnight shattered the rear windshield. Moultrie then parked the vehicle and stepped out, according to the release. He was then shot several times, according to a passenger in the vehicle, who was not hurt.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255- 3402, 843-816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net or send a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.
