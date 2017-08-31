Power restored in Seabrook area after tree snaps overhead lines early Thursday

The power is on again in the Seabrook area of northern Beaufort County after a falling tree snapped lines and left at least 180 residences without power Thursday morning, according to SCE&G and the Burton Fire District officials.
Power was restored to the area by 11:30 a.m., online outage maps on the SCE&G website showed.
Lt. Dan Byrne, spokesman for the fire district, said Thursday morning that the fallen tree on Seabrook Road near Achurch Road also blocked Seabrook Road. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m.
The SCE&G maps and accompanying data showed two incidents in the area Thursday morning.
Fire crews cleared the scene after the power was secured and fire hazard passed, Byrne said.
Authorities could not yet confirm if the roadway had been cleared and was open to traffic, but the Beaufort maintencance department for South Carolina Department of Transportation did confirm that they sent a crew to clear the tree from the roadway once SCE&G secured to power line.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
