Fripp Island safe ripped from the wall of an office that wasn’t broken into

Thieves got into a Fripp Island office on Tarpon Boulevard and ripped a safe from the wall early Tuesday morning.
Surveillance footage showed two men breaking a $980 safe holding nearly $2,000 from a wall at the Fripp Island Beach Club shortly after 1 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Security footage also showed a four-door sedan speedily leaving the island around the same time.
One employee said the entire building was locked when she left at 12:30 a.m., and another employee said the doors were all locked shortly after 7 a.m. when she arrived, according to the report. There were no signs of forced entry to the building.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
