stock image
stock image
stock image

Beaufort News

Fripp Island safe ripped from the wall of an office that wasn’t broken into

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 6:05 PM

Thieves got into a Fripp Island office on Tarpon Boulevard and ripped a safe from the wall early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage showed two men breaking a $980 safe holding nearly $2,000 from a wall at the Fripp Island Beach Club shortly after 1 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Security footage also showed a four-door sedan speedily leaving the island around the same time.

One employee said the entire building was locked when she left at 12:30 a.m., and another employee said the doors were all locked shortly after 7 a.m. when she arrived, according to the report. There were no signs of forced entry to the building.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island
Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear 0:50

Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear
How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

View More Video