Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Thieves ruin Seabrook family’s ‘gradual’ move to Hardeeville

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 4:32 PM

Over $1,000 worth of electronics and liquor were stolen from a Seabrook home while the residents were in the process of moving out of town, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The family has been making a gradual move to Hardeeville, the victim told deputies, according to the report. Between about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, someone had kicked in the home’s front door and smashed a back window of a vehicle left at the home.

The thief or thieves made off with a television, a Playstation 4, 12 Playstation games, a small safe, $50 in coins and six bottles of liquor — items worth approximately $1,300, according to the report. The safe and coins were inside the locked vehicle and the remainder of the items were inside the home.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island
Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear 0:50

Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear
How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

View More Video