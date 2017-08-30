Thieves ruin Seabrook family’s ‘gradual’ move to Hardeeville

Over $1,000 worth of electronics and liquor were stolen from a Seabrook home while the residents were in the process of moving out of town, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The family has been making a gradual move to Hardeeville, the victim told deputies, according to the report. Between about 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, someone had kicked in the home’s front door and smashed a back window of a vehicle left at the home.
The thief or thieves made off with a television, a Playstation 4, 12 Playstation games, a small safe, $50 in coins and six bottles of liquor — items worth approximately $1,300, according to the report. The safe and coins were inside the locked vehicle and the remainder of the items were inside the home.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
