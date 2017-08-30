He pointed a gun at a Beaufort County deputy. First he was shot, now he’s going to prison.

A 40-year-old Burton area man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer in 2016, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Charles Claston Brown was convicted of pointing and presenting a firearm at another person in the Beaufort County Courthouse and given the maximum sentence, according to a Solicitor’s Office news release.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Brown’s Windsor Road home in Bonaire Estates on July 9, 2016, because a neighbor allegedly saw Brown firing a gun, according to the release. When deputies arrived, Brown pointed his gun at them and told them to leave. A deputy shot Brown in the hand.
“The defendant was found with 129 unfired cartridges and he had a gun full of bullets,” Assistant Solicitor Leigh Staggs said. “He was ready to load and reload.”
Brown was arrested and booked in Beaufort County Detention Center on July 10, 2016, and remained there until his trial, online detention center records showed. His bond for the charge had been set at $175,000, according to online court records.
Brown has previous convictions for domestic violence, armed robbery, resisting arrest and assault and battery, according to the Solicitor’s Office.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments