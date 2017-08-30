Beaufort News

He pointed a gun at a Beaufort County deputy. First he was shot, now he’s going to prison.

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 3:34 PM

A 40-year-old Burton area man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer in 2016, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Charles Claston Brown was convicted of pointing and presenting a firearm at another person in the Beaufort County Courthouse and given the maximum sentence, according to a Solicitor’s Office news release.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Brown’s Windsor Road home in Bonaire Estates on July 9, 2016, because a neighbor allegedly saw Brown firing a gun, according to the release. When deputies arrived, Brown pointed his gun at them and told them to leave. A deputy shot Brown in the hand.

“The defendant was found with 129 unfired cartridges and he had a gun full of bullets,” Assistant Solicitor Leigh Staggs said. “He was ready to load and reload.”

Brown was arrested and booked in Beaufort County Detention Center on July 10, 2016, and remained there until his trial, online detention center records showed. His bond for the charge had been set at $175,000, according to online court records.

Brown has previous convictions for domestic violence, armed robbery, resisting arrest and assault and battery, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island
Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear 0:50

Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear
How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

View More Video