Port Royal police, Burton firefighters and Hargray utility workers closed the right lane of Savannah Highway on Wednesday afternoon to repair power lines. Joan McDonough Staff photo

Beaufort News

Lanes cleared after power lines downed on Savannah Highway

By Joan McDonough

August 30, 2017 12:27 PM

Lanes along S.C. 128 near S.C. 170 were cleared of downed power lines and open again by about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident had blocked all lanes of Savannah Highway from Grober Hill Road Road to Robert Smalls Parkway around 11 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol, Port Royal Police Department, Burton Fire District and Hargray employees responded to the incident near Miranda Circle, just east of Robert Smalls Parkway.

