Lanes cleared after power lines downed on Savannah Highway

Lanes along S.C. 128 near S.C. 170 were cleared of downed power lines and open again by about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident had blocked all lanes of Savannah Highway from Grober Hill Road Road to Robert Smalls Parkway around 11 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol, Port Royal Police Department, Burton Fire District and Hargray employees responded to the incident near Miranda Circle, just east of Robert Smalls Parkway.
