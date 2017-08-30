More Videos

    Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Beaufort News

Want to help Texas? From volunteers to pet food, these Lowcountry groups are sending aid

By Graham Cawthon

gcawthon@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 10:48 AM

The Lowcountry has been quick to come to the aid of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Below is a running list of local groups and organizations that are collecting supplies or volunteers to aid in relief efforts.

Want to add to the list? Email gcawthon@islandpacket.com and we’ll update.

    Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Rogue Rescue & Sanctuary, Bluffton:

Lowcountry Community Church, Bluffton:

SugarBelle, Beaufort:

Items needed: water, personal hygiene products and baby formula.

Rainbow International Restoration of the Lowcountry, Hilton Head:

Items needed: cleaning supplies, bleach, brooms, heavy duty trash bags, paper products, pet food, water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, new socks, empty spray bottles, fans, disposable face masks and wet vacs.

Coastal Restaurants And Bars, Hilton Head:

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon

