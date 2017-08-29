Stock image
2 people smashed a car window in Beaufort and got away with well over $2K in cash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 29, 2017 5:57 PM

Over $2,800 in cash was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a Boundary Street restaurant in Beaufort Friday night, according to Beaufort Police Department.

Two people were seen on surveillance footage smashing the passenger window of the vehicle just minutes before 9 p.m. in the Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant parking lot while the victim was working inside the restaurant, according to Investigator Stephanie Karafa. Inside a $5 wallet was $2,808 in cash, including four $2 bills.

No description is available of either of the suspects, according to police.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

