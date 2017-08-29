Lady’s Island clerk held at gunpoint by a man with a shirt over his face

A gas station attendant on Lady’s Island was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.
The Citgo on Sea Island Parkway was robbed shortly after 10:30 p.m. by a man armed with a long gun, according to Beaufort Police Department Investigator Stephanie Karafa. He pointed the gun at a female clerk and demanded money from the cash register before running from the store with approximately $300.
The suspect is described as an African-American male wearing a black shirt and khaki pants, with another black shirt covering his face and neck, Karafa said. No identifying information was provided by police Tuesday afternoon.
The clerk was not injured and said she didn’t see the suspect enter a vehicle or join anyone else, according to police.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments