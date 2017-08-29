Port Royal man who allegedly threatened Good Samaritan also armed robbery suspect

A 20-year-old Port Royal man accused of running from a car crash and pointing a gun at the Good Samaritan who tried to help him Friday is also the suspect in an armed robbery, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
Elijah Morales is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person in connection with the crash incident on Friday.
He faces armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and a second count of possession of a handgun by a prohibited person in connection with an August 23 armed robbery at the Circle K on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort, according to online Beaufort County court documents and police department Investigator Stephanie Karafa.
Morales was allegedly going too fast while making a right turn from Battery Creek Road onto Waddell Road Friday afternoon and lost control of the car he was driving, Karafa said Tuesday. The car overturned and landed on its right side in a ditch along Waddell Road.
A woman nearby came to offer her help, but Morales allegedly “pointed a gun at her and demanded she not call 911” before he ran away.
About 45 minutes later, Morales was found in Port Royal near Oak Hill Terrace Apartments, Karafa said. Police found what they believe to be the clothing worn in the Circle K armed robbery just two days earlier inside the vehicle Morales crashed and “witness statements from Circle K also linked him to the crime.”
The investigation is ongoing, Karafa said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
