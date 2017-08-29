In the wake of Harvey, these Beaufort County first responders are looking to save lives in Texas

Hurricane Harvey, the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States since 2005, has already resulted in 16 dead, billions of dollars in damage and 300,000 residents without power. And as the development, now downgraded to a tropical storm, makes its way further inland, recovery efforts are already under way.
Several members of the Burton and Bluffton fire departments have already landed on the ground in Texas to aid in the relief efforts. According to the Burton Fire District, Burton Fire District Deputy Chief Tom Webb and Fire Engineer/EMT Jennifer Williams flew to Texas Monday with Bluffton Fire Capt. Emerson Kovalanchik.
Webb and Williams are members of the South Carolina HART (Helicopter Aquatics Rescue Team), according to a release from the department.
Webb was recognized in April after saving four people who had fallen out of their kayaks in Burton.
No further information was immediately available Tuesday.
Comments