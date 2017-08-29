Got business with Beaufort government officials next week? Read this first

Work next week on the Beaufort Municipal Complex on Boundary Street will affect where and when citizens can visit government offices. All offices will be closed Labor Day.
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ The Beaufort Police Department administrative operations will be run from the department’s substation at 1205 Duke St., according to a department news release. Hours of operation and phone numbers will be the same. Copies of reports will be limited, and there will be no routine fingerprinting or release of property during this time.
▪ Municipal Court will be held at City Hall on Sept. 5 and 6. Normal operations resume Sept. 7.
▪ The Human Resources office and the City Clerk Department will have normal operations Sept. 5 and 6 and will operate out of the Municipal Court building Sept. 7 and 8.
▪ The Business License and Finance Department and the City Manager’s Office will have normal operations at City Hall Sept. 5 and 6 and will be closed Sept. 7 and 8.
▪ The Planning, Permit and Codes Department will be closed for the week.
▪ Fire department and public works operations will be unaffected.
For more information, call 843-525-7070. To reach police, call 843-322-7900.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments