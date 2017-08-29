Deputies find blood —but no victims or suspects — after shots fired on St. Helena Island

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies found what appears to be blood — but no victims — after multiple reports of shots fired shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday on Folly Road on St. Helena Island.
Deputies and search dogs continued looking for victims and suspects into the afternoon near the 100-block area of Folly Road, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office. So far, no victims or suspects have been identified and no gunshot wound patients have been admitted to local hospitals, he said about 1:10 p.m.
Witnesses said a gold Ford Taurus with its back windshield smashed out was seen speeding away from the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone with information can call 911 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-88-Crime-SC.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough
