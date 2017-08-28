Beaufort initiative to grow business and jobs soon will be looking for a new leader

A recent Beaufort initiative to attract technology companies and add high-paying jobs in the city is looking for a new leader.
Beaufort Digital Corridor program manager Karen Warner resigned effective Sept. 8, a little less than a year after joining the public-private venture as its first director. Warner is stepping aside to spend more time with her consulting business and a new grandson, she said.
The news comes as the program prepares to seat a board of directors selected by Warner and before city officials hear an annual progress report in September.
“She was instrumental in getting us to where we are,” City Councilman Stephen Murray said. “I think when you see the annual report, we’ve accomplished a lot.”
The board of directors will have a say in hiring the next leader. In the meantime, the Beaufort effort will receive assistance from Charleston Digital Corridor director Ernest Andrade and operations coordinator Kristen Pappalardo.
Andrade or Pappalardo will visit Beaufort at least once a week, Andrade said.
“There’s no stopping,” he said.
The newly formed board will decide whether changes are needed to the organization’s mission and help shape the new manager’s job description.
Beaufort will continue with weekly educational sessions known as Fridays at the Corridor and plans a pilot program to teach coding and web development.
A kids’ program this fall has a handful of students signed up.
“I felt like if I was going to leave them in good hands now is the time to do it,” Warner said. “... I think it’s about to really take off.”
The city has budgeted $150,000 for Digital Corridor operations during the current fiscal year. Of that, $100,000 is expected to be repaid when the effort is more established and generating revenue, Murray said.
The Digital Corridor is housed in a renovated space at 500 Carteret St., a building and parking lot the city purchased in December 2015. The deal was pitched by city officials as a response to an identified need for more parking spaces in the city.
The concept of a technology hub patterned after the Andrade-led Charleston initiative was announced six months later.
A tech startup, Vireo Labs, and USC Beaufort computer science professor Brian Canada currently occupy office space in the building. Others use the community working area.
In January, Vireo launched a new app, C’reer, aimed at connecting students with the right college and job track.
Warner said her challenge was connecting with area entrepreneurs and other technology-minded professionals who were working on their own.
In addition to those who work in the building, the Digital Corridor boasts about 30 members. In addition to technology companies such as Vireo, there are others who want to make their traditional companies technology-based, Warner said.
She offered as an example a local wedding planning business seeking to cut out all of the face-to-face interactions required in the traditional model.
Success will ultimately be determined by benchmarks of how much companies grow revenue and add jobs, a process that won’t be fast, Warner said.
“Some of the hallmarks of what success looks like are already happening,” she said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments