  Rundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear

    Mark Brown and David Peay, on a fundraising bike ride for Restored Order, a nonprofit focused on preventing youth gun violence, recall, during a stop in Beaufort on Monday, when a large, but unseen, creature ran along side them for a quarter of a mile.

Mark Brown and David Peay, on a fundraising bike ride for Restored Order, a nonprofit focused on preventing youth gun violence, recall, during a stop in Beaufort on Monday, when a large, but unseen, creature ran along side them for a quarter of a mile. Jay Karr Staff video
Mark Brown and David Peay, on a fundraising bike ride for Restored Order, a nonprofit focused on preventing youth gun violence, recall, during a stop in Beaufort on Monday, when a large, but unseen, creature ran along side them for a quarter of a mile. Jay Karr Staff video

Beaufort News

Bikers on 40-day ride against gun violence stop to spread their message in Beaufort

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

August 28, 2017 4:41 PM

Mark Brown and David Peay are pedaling from Silver Springs, Md., to Miami to raise funds for Restored Order, an organization meant to combat youth gun violence and help the needy.

On Monday, the two rode a leg from Charleston to Beaufort, where they planned to stay the night.

Their 40-day ride passes through Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“The focus of this ride is against gun violence ... letting kids know they have other options,” said rider David Peay. He said they are trying to raise a total of $8.2 million to set up Restored Order chapters around the country.

For more information on the ride and Restored Order programming, go to restoredorder.org.

