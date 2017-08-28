Bikers on 40-day ride against gun violence stop to spread their message in Beaufort

Mark Brown and David Peay are pedaling from Silver Springs, Md., to Miami to raise funds for Restored Order, an organization meant to combat youth gun violence and help the needy.
On Monday, the two rode a leg from Charleston to Beaufort, where they planned to stay the night.
Their 40-day ride passes through Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
“The focus of this ride is against gun violence ... letting kids know they have other options,” said rider David Peay. He said they are trying to raise a total of $8.2 million to set up Restored Order chapters around the country.
For more information on the ride and Restored Order programming, go to restoredorder.org.
