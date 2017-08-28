Cigarette-loving bandit caught on camera breaking in to Fripp Island store, police say

The window of a Fripp Island business was smashed and several items stolen Sunday night.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 to 6-foot, slender white male who broke into Spring Tide Market on Tarpon Boulevard shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He was reportedly wearing a dark camouflage hooded sweatshirt, khaki shorts and boots at the time.
Security footage showed the man breaking a glass window, entering the store and going straight for the cigarettes, according to the report. Thirty packs of cigarettes and 10 boxes of rolling papers were reported stolen from the store, worth approximately $220. The damage to the window was estimated to cost $400.
