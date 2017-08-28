A file photo shows a flooded North Beach parking area at Hunting Island State Park in early August. Hunting Island beaches closed Monday, August 28, 2017 and are expected to be closed the next couple of days due to flooding.
Beaufort News

What does the rainy forecast mean for the beaches at Hunting Island?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

August 28, 2017 10:04 AM

Hunting Island beaches are closed for at least the next two days due to flooding in the state park and more rain in the forecast.

State park officials hope to reopen the beaches by Wednesday or Thursday, in time for Labor Day weekend.

Parts of the roads to both the North and South beaches and their parking lots were under water over the weekend. A storm system off the South Carolina coast could drop up to 2 inches of rain on Beaufort County on Monday afternoon.

“We’ll have to go in there and reevaluate when the rain stops,” state parks spokeswoman Dawn Dawson-House said.

North and South beaches are closed. The campground, nature center, and part of the fishing pier will remain open.

Hunting Island has faced continued issues with flooding since reopening earlier this summer.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

