Beaufort News

Back door pried open in Burton, over $2K in electronics stolen

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 27, 2017 4:07 PM

A pair of televisions was stolen from a Burton area mobile home park after a door was forced in on Friday.

Two Samsung TVs — a 40-inch and a 50-inch — were stolen from an Alexander Way home between about 7:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The televisions appeared to be the only things that were stolen and were valued at approximately $2,200 in total.

A back door was “clearly forced open” and the door frame was damaged, according to the report. Deputies found pry marks on the back door and also found marks on the front door, which was closed.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

