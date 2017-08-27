File photo
An electrical fire started in the ceiling of a U.S. 21 gas station

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 27, 2017 4:05 PM

A U.S. 21 gas station caught fire late Saturday afternoon in the Burton area.

The Enmark on Trask Parkway had an electrical fire shortly before 5 p.m. in an office area, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Firefighters arrived to find a small fire and light smoke coming from the back of the building.

The fire was above the drop ceiling in the office space, according to the release. Firefighters turned off the power to the area to extinguish the fire rather than spraying chemicals to put out the fire which might contaminate nearby food and equipment. Damages were contained to a small portion of the ceiling and the business stayed open.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

