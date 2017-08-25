Stock photo
Loaded weapons, ammo, bullet-proof vest found in stolen car in Shell Point

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

August 25, 2017 04:32 PM

A car abandoned in northern Beaufort County was discovered to have been stolen and was found loaded with weapons and ammunition.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy working to find a wanted suspect in Shell Point instead found a Dodge Charger parked in tall grass without a license plate, his report said. A check found the car had been reported stolen from Columbia.

Three rifles, a handgun and ammunition were found in a guitar bag in the trunk. One of the rifles, an AR-15, had been reported stolen in Beaufort County, the report said.

A military-style ballistic vest was also found in a green duffle bag.

The car and weapons are being processed by Beaufort County Sheriff’s forensic examiners and the circumstances are under investigation, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

