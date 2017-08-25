Two Beaufort schools placed on modified lockdown Friday afternoon

Two schools in Beaufort were placed on modified lockdown Friday afternoon while Beaufort police searched for a suspect in the Mossy Oaks neighborhood, district spokesman Jim Foster said.

A lockdown went into effect at 2:15 p.m. at Beaufort Middle School and Mossy Oaks Elementary and students were kept in their classrooms, he said. The lockdown was lifted without incident at 2:55 p.m.

A vehicle reported stolen was involved in a single-vehicle accident and the suspect fled the area, said Beaufort police investigator Stephanie Karafa.

“The suspect was apprehended, by a joint effort from the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the Port Royal Police Department,” she said.

The incident is an active, ongoing investigation, she added.