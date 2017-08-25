2 armed gas station robberies in northern Beaufort County this week believed connected

Two armed robberies at northern Beaufort County convenience stores this week are believed connected, authorities say, and four such cases have been reported the past week.
The most recent came at a Shell Point store at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
A man brandishing a gun demanded cash at Citgo Express Mart on Savannah Highway, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release said. He then ran out the front door and toward the back of the building.
He is described as a white or Hispanic male wearing blue jeans, black and white high-top sneakers and a brown hooded sweatshirt. He is believed to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.
Investigators believe the same person might be responsible for a robbery at a Beaufort convenience store Wednesday, based in part on similar descriptions, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Beaufort police are looking for someone they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway on Wednesday night. The suspect in that robbery was described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 and between the ages of 15 and 23, according to a police department release.
At the time of the robbery he was wearing a green hat, gray sweatshirt and navy blue pants. He was last seen leaving running away from the store.
Two robberies reported early the morning of Aug. 18 have no known connection to the two reported this week, Bromage said.
In one incident, an armed robber took cash from Parker’s in Shell Point at about 4 a.m., Port Royal police said.
Later that morning, an armed robbery was reported at the Shell station on Trask Parkway in the Burton area.
Anyone with information can call Sheriff's Office dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Beaufort Police Investigator George Erdel at 843-322-7958.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments