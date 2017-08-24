Beaufort man struck, robbed while checking his mailbox

A Beaufort man was assaulted and robbed while at his Battery Creek Road mailbox Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
While checking his Forest Park Apartments mailbox between about 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., the victim felt what he thought was a handgun held to the back of his head, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release. One of two suspects told the man to “give it up,” but the victim said he didn’t have anything.
The victim was hit in the back of the head with the object he believed to be a handgun and the pair took an undisclosed amount of cash from the man before leaving, according to the release. The man was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for his injury.
The subjects are described as two African-American men in their 20s who were both about 5-foot-7 and between 150 and 160 pounds, according to police. One was bald with a beard and the second was bald and clean shaven. No further identifying details were listed in the police report.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Charles Raley 843-322-7914.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
