More money? Less transparency? The effects of Beaufort County school board’s meeting changes

The Beaufort County Board of Education is shaking up the way it runs meetings, a change some board members say that could free up senior staff’s time, save the district hundreds of dollars and avoid rehashing conversations from earlier meetings.
An unintended consequence of the change, however, could actually cost the district more money and, at least in the immediate future, result in less transparency.
The board voted 6-4 last week to dissolve committee meetings and, instead, have just two monthly meetings. One of those will take place at the district’s main office in Beaufort. In the past, board meetings held there, in the form of quarterly work sessions, are recorded, but not consistently posted to the Beaufort County Channel for public viewing.
Of the board’s seven work sessions held since the beginning of 2016, two are posted online as of Thursday afternoon.
Video of board meetings is watched by members of the public who are unable to attend, by the press and even by some board members.
According to the board’s policy, after a meeting adjourns, the board’s executive assistant should post video recordings no later than 48 hours “or as soon as practicable thereafter.”
County officials posted last week’s board meeting online within three days. Video from the most recent work session — held almost two weeks ago — is still not posted.
“The meeting room at the district office where work sessions are held doesn’t have the same video or audio infrastructure that’s installed in County Council Chambers or in the Bluffton Library’s meeting room,” district spokesman Jim Foster wrote in an email Thursday. “In addition, we don’t have the same editing capability as the County Channel.”
The goal is for meetings at the district’s office to be recorded and posted online, Foster added.
But that will come at a cost.
District officials spoke with the County Channel on the steps needed to upgrade the district office’s technology infrastructure, said Scott Grooms, the county’s director of broadcast services.
Grooms did not immediately know how much it cost the county when it equipped the council’s chambers and the Bluffton Public Library with the same technology. He said upgrades to the district office will be paid for by the district, not the county, and bid out to a contractor.
The new meeting format will take effect Oct. 1, which doesn’t give the district ample time to upgrade their infrastructure.
Board members JoAnn Orischak, Joseph Dunkle, David Striebinger and Cynthia Gregory-Smalls voted against the change, though not for the issues of transparency and cost of infrastructure upgrades.
“I’m worried about timing because we can’t get enough discussed as is,” said Dunkle.
In the past 12 months, regular board meetings have been an average of three hours long, according to the County Channel’s recordings. That doesn’t include the hours of committee meetings board members attend each month to craft proposals to bring to the full board.
Eliminating committee meetings will save the district money, argued Kinton, who spearheaded the overhaul of the meeting format.
Board members receive $50 for each committee meeting, as well as about 50 cents per mile traveled to attend the meeting.
Replacing those meetings with one “Committee of the Whole” meeting will also streamline business and reduce the number of repeated conversations, she said.
The third Tuesday of the month will be the board’s business meeting, when action is taken and votes are cast. The location of this meeting will alternate every other month between the Beaufort County Council Chambers and the Bluffton Public Library. The meeting’s start time, 6 p.m., will remain the same.
Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer
Upcoming meetings for Beaufort County Board of Education:
▪ Sept. 5, Beaufort County Council Chambers, 6 p.m.
▪ Sept. 19, Bluffton Public Library, 6 p.m.
▪ Oct. 3, Beaufort County School District office, 4 p.m.
▪ Oct. 17, Bluffton Public Library, 6 p.m.
▪ Nov. 7, Beaufort County School District office, 4 p.m.
▪ Nov. 21, Beaufort County Council Chambers, 6 p.m.
