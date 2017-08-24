Beaufort armed robbery suspect caught on camera taking cash, cigars

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for the community’s help to identify a man who robbed a Beaufort store at gunpoint Wednesday night.
The man entered the Circle K store at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. and pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to a police news release. He went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigars, the release said. No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a slender ,5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 talllight skinned African American or Hispanic male between the ages of 15 and 23, according to the release. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a green hat, a gray sweatshirt and navy blue pants. He was last seen leaving running away from the store.
Anyone with information can call Inv. George Erdel at 843-322-7958.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments