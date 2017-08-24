This suspect allegedly robbed the Circle K at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway Wednesday night, according to police. He is described as a light skinned African American of Hispanic male, 5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 with a slender build. He is believed to be between the agres of 15 and 23.
Beaufort armed robbery suspect caught on camera taking cash, cigars

By Joan McDonough

August 24, 2017 11:29 AM

The Beaufort Police Department is looking for the community’s help to identify a man who robbed a Beaufort store at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The man entered the Circle K store at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway shortly after 11 p.m. and pulled a handgun from his waistband, according to a police news release. He went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money and cigars, the release said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a slender ,5-foot-5 or 5-foot-6 talllight skinned African American or Hispanic male between the ages of 15 and 23, according to the release. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a green hat, a gray sweatshirt and navy blue pants. He was last seen leaving running away from the store.

Anyone with information can call Inv. George Erdel at 843-322-7958.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

