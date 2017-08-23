Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

SC 116 lanes reopened after Burton crash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2017 05:15 PM

UPDATED August 23, 2017 06:59 PM

All lanes of S.C. 116 were temporarily blocked after a crash near Stanley Farm Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.

Lanes opened back up to taffic shortly before 5:20 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol realtime traffic information listed a crash around 4:20 p.m. near 130 Laurel Bay Road.

No injuries were reported in the three-vehicle accident, according to a Burton Fire District news release Wednesday night. Two cars and a pickup truck collided at Laurel Bay Road and Roseida Road Extension, causing severe to moderate damage to all of the vehicles. None of the people involved wanted to be transported to the hospital, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

    Black Friday is in full swing at the Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, so we stopped by Tanger 1 to see just how crazy it is.

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.
Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes
Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.

View More Video