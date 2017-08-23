SC 116 lanes reopened after Burton crash

All lanes of S.C. 116 were temporarily blocked after a crash near Stanley Farm Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
Lanes opened back up to taffic shortly before 5:20 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol realtime traffic information listed a crash around 4:20 p.m. near 130 Laurel Bay Road.
No injuries were reported in the three-vehicle accident, according to a Burton Fire District news release Wednesday night. Two cars and a pickup truck collided at Laurel Bay Road and Roseida Road Extension, causing severe to moderate damage to all of the vehicles. None of the people involved wanted to be transported to the hospital, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
