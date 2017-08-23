2 more incidents, still no suspects, in string of Beaufort spray-paint vandalism

Two more incidents of spray-painted vandalism have been added to a list of six others that are all believed to be connected, according to the Beaufort Police Department.
“CRIP” and “FOLK” were found in gold spray paint on the roadway at Beaufort National Cemetery and a license plate was covered in gold spray paint near Bay and New streets, police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday.
These two join incidents in which gold and black spray paint was left behind with words including “gang,” “folk” and “crip,” Able said. The separate incidents were reported Aug. 15 and 16 on Duke, Calhoun, Short, New and Laurens streets, according to police reports.
On Duke Street, a vehicle belonging to the Beaufort-Jasper Economic Opportunities Commission had “crip” painted on it in gold, along with a crude drawing on the hood.
By Tuesday afternoon, police did not have a person of interest in connection with the incidents, Able said. None of the incidents are believed to have been captured on security footage, she said.
