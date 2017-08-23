Beaufort News

Seabrook man charged in Sheldon shooting death, awaits bond hearing

By Joan McDonough

August 23, 2017 11:52 AM

A 25-year-old Seabrook man accused in the shooting death of a man in Sheldon late Tuesday afternoon will go before Beaufort County Bond Court on Wednesday.

Dontarious Wright was arrested Tuesday night after he was found hiding in a Gray Road shed in the Big Estates community by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a Sheriff’s Office release Tuesday night. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed before he was incarcerated.

Wright is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to online detention center and court records. He was booked in the Beaufort County Detention Center shortly after 10 p.m. and remained incarcerated awaiting a bond hearing Wednesday morning.

Wright is accused of killing 40-year-old Lamont Manigo of Yemassee around 5:30 p.m. on Leaping Frog Lane in Sheldon, according to the Sheriff’s Office release. Manigo sustained at least one gunshot wound.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

