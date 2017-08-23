Is this Beaufort B&B America’s best? Voting ends soon for Coastal Living contest

Anchorage 1770 Inn, a bed and breakfast in downtown Beaufort, has been nominated by Coastal Living as “America’s Best Seaside Inn.”
The hotel is listed with nine other U.S. coastal properties, including those in Hawaii, California and New York. It’s the only hotel in South Carolina in the running.
Voting for the contest ends Thursday at midnight.
Critics have been raving about Anchorage 1770 since the downtown Beaufort business opened in 2015.
The 250-year-old mansion-turned-inn that housed injured Civil War soldiers and wealthy plantation owners has captured the attention of critics from Southern Living, The New York Times, Garden and Gun, Conde Nast Traveler and Vogue, to name just a few.
Recently, TripAdvisor users rated Anchorage 1770 the No. 13 bed-and-breakfast in the United States. It was also was named to the Southern Living Hotel Collection, under the banner of Southern Living magazine.
