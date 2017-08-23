More Videos

  That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

    The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.

The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself.
The three-story Tabby mansion boasts breathtaking Revolutionary-war architecture, with massive pillars, three large southern-style porches and stunning waterfront views of the Beaufort River. Sitting at the edge of downtown, the monstrous structure has withstood the test of time through wars and hurricanes. Check out Anchorage 1770 for yourself. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

Is this Beaufort B&B America’s best? Voting ends soon for Coastal Living contest

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

August 23, 2017 10:21 AM

Anchorage 1770 Inn, a bed and breakfast in downtown Beaufort, has been nominated by Coastal Living as “America’s Best Seaside Inn.”

The hotel is listed with nine other U.S. coastal properties, including those in Hawaii, California and New York. It’s the only hotel in South Carolina in the running.

Voting for the contest ends Thursday at midnight.

Critics have been raving about Anchorage 1770 since the downtown Beaufort business opened in 2015.

The 250-year-old mansion-turned-inn that housed injured Civil War soldiers and wealthy plantation owners has captured the attention of critics from Southern Living, The New York Times, Garden and Gun, Conde Nast Traveler and Vogue, to name just a few.

Recently, TripAdvisor users rated Anchorage 1770 the No. 13 bed-and-breakfast in the United States. It was also was named to the Southern Living Hotel Collection, under the banner of Southern Living magazine.

Click here to cast your vote.

