‘Same sky, same wonders.’ How the eclipse brightened a Beaufort teacher’s life

Lying on a picnic blanket in the middle of a baseball field in Gilbert, S.C., is not exactly how Donna Moore hoped her eclipse-viewing experience would go.
The 8th grade science teacher at Beaufort’s Riverview Charter School made plans with her family last October to be in Santee for the solar eclipse. The path of totality would fall right on her, her husband and their two children while out on a boat in the lake.
Or so they thought.
By midday, the clouds that gathered over the lake forced Moore to leave her watery encampment behind in search of a clear viewing site.
“We left Santee as everyone else was coming in,” said Moore. “It didn’t end up being the location we envisioned, but I was determined to soak up the experience.”
You, too, would probably stop at nothing to make something you’d been planning for a little over a decade come off flawlessly.
But the effort to create your life’s precious moments can have a wonderful unintended consequence: it can make those moments better for those around you.
Like his mom, Moore’s 14-year-old son Harrison got interested in science when he was young. At age 3, his fascination with studying the solar system led his mom to check the calendar for the next total eclipse visible in the U.S. As the days and hours ticked down to last Monday, Moore was surprised that not everyone had been thinking about the eclipse for the last eleven years.
“Because they are so rare, so often it’s easy to forget how insignificant we are in the grand scheme of things,” said Moore. “I wanted my students and my own children to experience it as fully as they could.”
Moore’s prior experience with an eclipse was limited to her class being led outside of her rural elementary school in 1979 and being told “don’t look up” multiple times by her teacher.
Maybe that’s why, as a science teacher herself, she introduced the eclipse to her class weeks ago by showing a time-lapse video of a solar eclipse from space. She wanted her students to see how the Earth changes during a solar eclipse before they experienced it for themselves, then to discuss how solar and lunar eclipses form. She also led them through projects that created pinhole-viewers and other safe homemade viewing equipment.
But her efforts didn’t stop there.
Having the foresight to know when the stock is about to go up, Moore purchased eclipse glasses for her class months ago. She even had enough pairs left over to sell as a fundraiser for Harrison’s class trip to Costa Rica in May. Though it wasn’t her intention to put herself out there, strangers near and far began to contact her for the glasses.
Some of those of those strangers ended up next to her in both Gilbert and Santee, bound together to witness the astronomical phenomena with New Yorkers, New Mexicans and New Hampshirites.
“We all came together in a peaceful way,” said Moore. “It was a common experience under the same sky with the same wonders. Every person has to make their own meaning from the experience.”
Where politics and musical tastes and even sporting events fail, maybe it’s science that still provides that much needed common thread.
As totality neared, the crowd on that tiny ballfield in Gilbert grew quiet — much like it probably did in Gillisonville and Grays Hill and all across the country. Moore described the temperature drop, the cover of gray sky, the crowd letting out a “collective ‘ah’” at the moment of totality, then a slow return to normalcy, save for the cumulus clouds that disappeared spontaneously and reformed without fanfare.
Unlike 1979, it was an unforgettable experience for Moore.
Her children will also one day appreciate her efforts to plan and lead them to a remote South Carolina field that offered a clear view.
Her students will remember the teacher who imparted her love for the solar system and their place in it. They were the ones immediately on her mind as she headed back home on Tuesday.
“I can’t wait to get back to school and hear all of their eclipse stories,” she said.
Stories she helped them create.
Ryan Copeland is a Beaufort native. He can be reached at rlcopeland@hargray.com.
Comments