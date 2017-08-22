A photo shared on Randy Roberts Facebook page on Aug. 19 shows the graffiti that was painted on the wall of Love House Ministries’ Community Bowling Center.
A photo shared on Randy Roberts Facebook page on Aug. 19 shows the graffiti that was painted on the wall of Love House Ministries’ Community Bowling Center. Randy Roberts Submitted
A photo shared on Randy Roberts Facebook page on Aug. 19 shows the graffiti that was painted on the wall of Love House Ministries’ Community Bowling Center. Randy Roberts Submitted

Beaufort News

Police: After being caught on camera, Beaufort man confesses to leaving racist graffiti

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 22, 2017 3:58 PM

A 53-year-old Beaufort man admitted late Monday to spray painting racist graffiti at Love House Community Bowling Center on Ribaut Road in Beaufort last week, according to police.

The suspect was identified with the help of “video footage from nearby businesses” and “admitted to being responsible for the graffiti” while being interviewed by Beaufort Police Department investigators, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon.

The man is also suspected of painting graffiti that was “similar in nature” at the former Shell gas station and convenience store at 1200 Ribaut Road that was reported Saturday morning, Able said.

The man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of illegal graffiti vandalism Monday night, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained incarcerated Tuesday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing. The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those charged with misdemeanors.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:51

Civil War sites you will see at the Beaufort National Cemetery
Beaufort non-profit hopes to bridge the gap between races with prayer 0:39

Beaufort non-profit hopes to bridge the gap between races with prayer
Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse? 1:16

Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse?

View More Video