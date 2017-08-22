Police: After being caught on camera, Beaufort man confesses to leaving racist graffiti

A 53-year-old Beaufort man admitted late Monday to spray painting racist graffiti at Love House Community Bowling Center on Ribaut Road in Beaufort last week, according to police.
The suspect was identified with the help of “video footage from nearby businesses” and “admitted to being responsible for the graffiti” while being interviewed by Beaufort Police Department investigators, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon.
The man is also suspected of painting graffiti that was “similar in nature” at the former Shell gas station and convenience store at 1200 Ribaut Road that was reported Saturday morning, Able said.
The man was charged with two misdemeanor counts of illegal graffiti vandalism Monday night, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He remained incarcerated Tuesday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing. The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not typically name those charged with misdemeanors.
