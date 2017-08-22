‘You are not considered cool ...’: Advice from last year’s valedictorians to Beaufort County’s class of 2021

The Class of 2017 valedictorians from area schools are headed to college soon, if not already at their new schools. Over the summer, however, they took the time to offer these sage words and wisdom to incoming high school freshman:
“Work hard but also enjoy your time in high school because it goes by fast,” — William Lindsay, of Beaufort Academy. He will attend the University of South Carolina. He will study business economics or engineering.
“Find a way to make class interesting and learn to love learning just for the sake of learning.” — Phillip Evans, of Hilton Head Island High School. Evans will head to Harvard University to study philosophy.
“You are not considered cool for turning off the lights in the hallway, so please refrain from doing so if at all possible. Also, to all male freshmen going to football camp, keep your head on a swivel and sleep with one eye open. Seniors delight in reeking havoc upon the freshmen with blindsides during practice and pranks in the middle of the night.” — Andrew Boyles, of Thomas Heyward Academy, who will attend Charleston Southern University and study communications.
“Take advantage of the Early College Credit Opportunity program at Whale Branch Early College High School.” — Briona Alisc Millidge, of Whale Branch Early College High School. She is going to Winthrop University to study elementary education.
“Set small goals and checkpoints along the way, so you don’t find yourself with mountains of work and very little time for completion. Procrastination is a persistent opponent and we should always have the expectation that we are going to win.” — Jurnee Jones, of May River High School. Jones will attend Wofford College and study economics and government.
“Study hard, complete all your assignments, join lots of clubs, and put forth your best effort in everything that you do.” — Sophia Bursch, of Beaufort High School, who will attend the University of South Carolina and study exercise science.
“Try new things, hold yourself to high expectations but don’t put too much pressure on yourself. There is no such thing as perfect; all you can do is give it your best effort.” — Catherine Casey Sheehan, of Hilton Head Preparatory School. She will attend Vanderbilt University to study math and studio art.
“I would tell them that if they work hard, then they can do anything.” — Johnathan Paul Buck, of Beaufort High School. Buck will attend the U.S. Naval Academy and study aerospace engineering.
“Take high school one step at a time. Try your best and your hardest.” — Meleena Lin, of Bluffton High School. Lin will attend Tufts University and study biomedical engineering.
“Work hard and chase your dreams.” — Clayton Glenn North, of Heritage Academy, who will attend Claremont McKenna College to study applied math.
Responses were taken from a survey sent to the students in early June.
