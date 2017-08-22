Beaufort police participate in state-wide initiative against impaired driving

Beaufort Police Department is keeping a particular eye out for intoxicated drivers for the next few weeks.
Officers are participating in the state-wide Sober or Slammer initiative Aug.18-Sept. 5, according to a police department news release. The campaign is meant to reduce traffic fatalities and collisions by focusing drivers who may be driving while impaired.
For more information, South Carolina law or how to protect yourself against impaired drivers, visit scsoberorslammer.com.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments