Beaufort News

Beaufort police participate in state-wide initiative against impaired driving

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 22, 2017 12:33 PM

Beaufort Police Department is keeping a particular eye out for intoxicated drivers for the next few weeks.

Officers are participating in the state-wide Sober or Slammer initiative Aug.18-Sept. 5, according to a police department news release. The campaign is meant to reduce traffic fatalities and collisions by focusing drivers who may be driving while impaired.

For more information, South Carolina law or how to protect yourself against impaired drivers, visit scsoberorslammer.com.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

