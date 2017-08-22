Is it too much government control or just what we need? Beaufort County considers plastic bag ban

It’s been hotly debated here for years. In an effort to cut down on litter and protect our Lowcountry environment, should Beaufort County drop its plastic bag usage?
Beaufort County officials are planning to discuss a plastic bag ban or fee at a Natural Resources Committee meeting at 3 p.m. today. The meeting will take place at 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, in the executive conference room of the Beaufort County Government Robert Smalls Complex.
We asked our Facebook fans whether they would be for or against such a ban. Here’s a sample of what they had to say. What do you think? Comment at the bottom of the article to let us know.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon
Comments