This popular Beaufort bar will know soon whether it can continue serving alcohol

By Stephen Fastenau

August 22, 2017 8:52 AM

A Beaufort bar should know this week whether it can continue serving alcohol.

Hemingway’s, a popular watering hole and small restaurant off Bay Street, is scheduled to argue Tuesday and Wednesday in S.C. Administrative Law Court for the right to keep its alcohol license, owner Andina Foster said. The business’s renewal application was protested by a nearby resident who alleged Hemingway’s was guilty of a number of violations.

Hemingway’s is operating under a temporary alcohol license until after the hearing.

