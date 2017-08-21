Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

A ‘hippie’ gave a pizza delivery guy a fake Burton address and a fake $100 bill

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 21, 2017 06:22 PM

UPDATED August 22, 2017 09:18 AM

A pizza delivery employee in Burton realized the address he was given was fake but didn’t notice the $100 bill was fake until later on.

The delivery driver took an order to Alexander Way and called the customer since the address he was given was invalid, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The employee was asked to go to the end of the main road where the customer met him and gave him the bill, repeatedly calling the delivery driver “bro” and saying “it’s all good” several times.

Since the employee “had no reason to doubt the bill’s authenticity,” he gave the man his change of about $65 and went back to work, according to the report. While settling up with his manager at the end of his shift, he noticed the phrase “for motion picture use only” on the bill.

The man who picked up the food was described as a “hippie” by the employee, according to the report. The white male was approximately 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

    The city of Hardeeville announced a massive residential and commercial development set to begin in 2018 in the town's East Argent Tract. While 9,500 homes will eventually be built, zoning allowed for 12,574 units.

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes
Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. 0:47

Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine.
Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like 0:59

Ever seen a matchlock gun be fired? This video will show you what it's like

View More Video