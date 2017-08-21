A ‘hippie’ gave a pizza delivery guy a fake Burton address and a fake $100 bill

A pizza delivery employee in Burton realized the address he was given was fake but didn’t notice the $100 bill was fake until later on.
The delivery driver took an order to Alexander Way and called the customer since the address he was given was invalid, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The employee was asked to go to the end of the main road where the customer met him and gave him the bill, repeatedly calling the delivery driver “bro” and saying “it’s all good” several times.
Since the employee “had no reason to doubt the bill’s authenticity,” he gave the man his change of about $65 and went back to work, according to the report. While settling up with his manager at the end of his shift, he noticed the phrase “for motion picture use only” on the bill.
The man who picked up the food was described as a “hippie” by the employee, according to the report. The white male was approximately 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
