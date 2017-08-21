Coosawhatchie crash blocks lanes, slows traffic

A crash near Coosawhatchie coincided with backed up traffic on I-95 early Monday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol real-time traffic information showed a crash around 12:45 p.m. on Coosaw Scenic Drive (S.C. 462) near exit 28 of I-95 and U.S. 17.
No one was injuried in the two-vehicle crash, but both lanes of S.C. 462 were temporarily blocked near the exit, Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesman Richard Hughes said.
South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic information showed congestion nearby on I-95 northbound just north of exit 28 around the same time. Coosaw Scenic Drive passes over the interstate near that exit.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments