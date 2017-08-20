Stock image
Front door forced in, Burton home emptied of furniture

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 20, 2017 6:25 PM

A Burton home was cleared of several pieces of furniture and electronics in early August, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident returned to the home Friday afternoon after being in Beaufort County Detention Center for a couple weeks to find two DVD players, two flat screen TVs, a 13-piece living room set and two bedroom dressers had been stolen from his home, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The front door was damaged and looked like it has kicked or pushed in.

The total estimated value of the broken and stolen items was $5,200, according to the report. The rear sliding door of the home was also open when the man returned home.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

