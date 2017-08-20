A diamond wedding ring and a Macbook were stolen from a Burton car

A wedding ring, laptop and bag were reported stolen from a Burton vehicle on Thursday.
The victim told deputies that his wife was out of town when he noticed something was not quite right about her vehicle parked at their Mint Farms home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man’s Macbook and military-style backpack were valued at approximately $1,050. The value of his wife’s diamond ring was redacted from the report.
The vehicle that was stolen from was last driven on Tuesday, the man told deputies. The family dog started barking around 10 p.m. Wednesday but the man didn’t notice things were amiss until about 5 p.m. Thursday, since it was still dark when he left home for work in the morning, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
