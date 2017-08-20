Stock image
A Lady’s Island community put up a fence after a series of break-ins. Now they have a damaged fence.

A Lady’s Island subdivision tried to keep troublemakers out with a fence, but now the fence has been tampered with, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

After a string of home break-ins in July and a series of vehicles broken into or stolen in August, Newpoint installed a wooden privacy fence to separate the community from neighboring Bluff Farms, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. On Thursday morning, a community member noticed that a 3.5-foot section had been cut from the fence.

The damage was estimated to cost approximately $100, according to the report. The responding deputy noted that the hole was likely cut from the Newpoint side “due to the location of the sawdust.” The fence was last seen intact shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

