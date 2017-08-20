One person was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash at Roseida Road and Goodwin Street early Saturday morning.
Beaufort News

Driver critically injured in Burton after crashing into a tree

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 20, 2017 1:51 PM

One person was critically injured after a single-vehicle crash at Roseida Road and Goodwin Street in Burton early Saturday morning.

The male driver who wasn’t wearing a seat belt had what appeared to be critical injuries after his vehicle struck a tree shortly after 3 a.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. The driver was transported to a local hospital. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Roseida Road was blocked for about 45 minutes.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

