Students at Fennell Elementary School in Yemassee learn about the police department’s newest addition, K-9 Zeka.
Befriending Yemassee police - and their new dog - on the first day of school

August 20, 2017 01:36 PM

Elementary school students in Yemassee got to meet the newest addition to the police force on their first day of school Thursday.

Yemassee Police Department officers greeted Fennell Elementary School students and parents in the morning and held an assembly to show the kids what their new K-9 Zeka can do, according to a police department news release.

"Being out at the school on the first day is not only important to the parents but the students as well, forging bonds with these young children is crucial and helps develop trust with officers,” department spokesman Matt Garnes said. “The more they trust the police, the more likely they are to reach out to us if they have a problem.”

