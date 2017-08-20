Yemassee shoplifter turned himself in after a video showed him in the spotlight

The suspect caught on camera stealing alcohol in a Yemassee shoplifting incident Tuesday night turned himself into police on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Management at Yemassee Highway Horizon E-Z Shop declined to press charges, but a trespass notice was issued against the man and he was asked to pay for the items he stole, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
The suspect was identified after investigators “canvassed the town” and were able to get a positive identification for the man, according to the release. The department expressed thanks to the community for helping to identify the suspect in under 24 hours.
