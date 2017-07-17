Jabbar Coaxum
Beaufort News

July 17, 2017 6:30 PM

Deputies seize 200 grams of marijuana in Burton traffic stop

By Joan McDonough

A 29-year-old Burton area man faces a felony charge after Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found almost half a pound of marijuana in his car Friday afternoon.

Jabbar Coaxum is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana along with a misdemeanor charge and a lesser citation, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was released on personal recognizance on Saturday, according to online Beaufort County court records.

Coaxum was stopped for speeding near Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road around 4:40 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. Inside his car, deputies found and seized approximately 200 grams of marijuana held in six separate bags, a scale, a prescription bottle, two pistols, four magazines, four cell phones and an empty bottle of brandy, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

