DNR: Several boaters caught ‘under the influence’ in Beaufort on Saturday

Five men were arrested for boating under the influence in the Beaufort area on Saturday.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was patrolling the Beaufort waterways last weekend because of events like the Beaufort Water Festival and the Beaufort sandbar concert.
According to online Beaufort County Detention Center records, the men were from Beaufort, Burton, Varnville, Mount Pleasant, and Raleigh, N.C. They all were held on misdemeanor charges and released after bond was set Sunday. All were released on personal recognizance with the exception of the man from North Carolina, who paid the $618.75 bond, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Thomas said he didn’t know the number of BUI arrests around this time last year but said they seemed to be lower this year.
“The numbers have definitely dwindled,” Thomas said. “We see more sober drivers and designated drivers. We do a lot more outreach to let people know not to have alcohol out.”
He warns boaters against having alcohol within view and encourages having a designated driver.
