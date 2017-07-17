On Beaufort’s Twin Lakes Road, shed fire briefly threatens home

A shed caught fire behind a Twin Lakes Road residence in Beaufort just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, briefly threatening a the home.
The eves of the 12-foot-by-10-foot shed touched the roof of the home, but the flames didn’t spread that far before Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department arrived, according to a fire department news release. Flames were coming out of the front door of the shed when firefighters arrived.
The homeowner tried to fight the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived, but it wasn’t enough to put out the flames, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
“Had we not arrived when we did this could have been a completely different outcome for the homeowner,” Battalion Chief Scott Robinson said.
The fire started in the workbench area of the shed but the cause was still undetermined on Monday, according to the release.
“We were not able to rule out electrical as the cause, but there was not enough physical evidence left after the fire consumed what was on the bench to pinpoint the exact cause,” Capt. John Robinson, the on-scene fire investigator, said. “This is sometimes the case when there is significant damage to exact origin of a fire.”
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments