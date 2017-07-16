Bees in the shed? Burton man solves problem by burning it down

A shed at a Burton home caught fire on Sunday morning after the homeowner found an unwelcome bee nest.
The Pine Grove Road shed was in the process of being destroyed when it caught fire shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. The shed was within 30 feet of the home and when firefighters arrives it was engulfed in flames.
“The homeowner told fire investigators that he encountered a bee nest and attempted to clear them by flicking cigarettes at the nest,” according to the release.
The fire was put out before it spread to the home and no injuries were reported, according to the report. Part of Pine Grove Road was closed while firefighters extinguished the burning shed.
