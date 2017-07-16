Want a new cat? The Tabby House in Beaufort is waiving adoption fees

In the market for a new furry friend? The Tabby House in Beaufort is waiving fees to adopt a cat or kitten.
“It’s kitten season. It’s when we have the greatest influx of cats and kittens coming in,” said Tabby House Director Stephanie Brumley. “People are finding kittens on the street and bringing them into the shelter. The flip side of that, this time of year, when kids get out of school and people are going on vacation, is that we have a lot of surrenders as well.”
As an incentive to alleviate the burden of so many cats coming in at the same time, fees will remain waved for the foreseeable future, according to Brumley, who notes that the benefits of free adoption redound not just to cats, but people.
“I wouldn’t say it is necessary, persay, to have free adoptions, but it is a helpful aid because it allows people who otherwise couldn’t afford to adopt an animal the opportunity to adopt,” said Brumley.
Cats up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, and also receive rabies and FVRCP vaccinations in addition to being microchipped. Kittens under the age of three months, however, will not have received a rabies vaccination. All cats have tested negative for feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus.
Those wishing to adopt a cat will need to fill out an adoption application. If you rent your home you will be asked to provide permission from your landlord or rental company to have a cat. If you have veterinary references, you will be asked for those as well.
“Our volunteers will go out and call references and get a feel of the person and if they’re comfortable with an animal going home with them,” said Brumley, who noted that the thoroughness of the process means that it can sometimes take a while. “Generally they’ll have to come back. They (the volunteers) like to give a ‘cool down’ period of 24 hours to make sure these people are making the right choices for themselves and for the animals.”
Potential adopters are also asked to foster new cats for a week before formally adopting to ensure that the animals are a good fit in their home and get along with any other animals that an adapter might have. Fostering is not required, though.
Free adoption is typical in summer months at the shelter as they reach maximum capacity.
The Tabby House can be reached at 843-255-5031. They are located at 2127 Boundary Street in Beaufort.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
