Unlocked door alert leads to finding a Lady’s Island church damaged

A member of Grace Chapel AME Church on Lady’s Island received an alert that a door was unlocked Friday afternoon, leading to the discovery of some costly damages.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies met the key-holding member at the Holly Hall Road church around 1 p.m. when the man found about $5,000 worth of damages to an awning, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The man told deputies the damages had not been there when he left the church around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The man told deputies the reverend would review the church’s surveillance cameras to see if they revealed anything about the damages.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments