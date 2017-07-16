Jeremiah Tiger
Jeremiah Tiger Beaufort County Detention Center
Jeremiah Tiger Beaufort County Detention Center

Grays Hill man faces felony drug charge after ‘almost hitting’ a patrol car

By Joan McDonough

A 28-year-old Grays Hill man faces a felony after he was allegedly caught with multiple containers of marijuana on Thursday.

Jeremiah Tiger was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was booked in the detention center around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tiger was released on a $10,000 bond Friday afternoon, according to online Beaufort County court documents.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Tiger over for driving left of center after he “almost hit (the deputy’s) patrol vehicle” shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Carolina Avenue, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The deputy allegedly smelled marijuana and detained Tiger while the car was searched by a Sheriff’s Office dog. Deputies found 44.3 grams of marijuana and a scale inside a backpack behind the behind the front passenger seat.

